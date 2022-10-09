The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi has sympathised with victims and communities affected by flood.

Obi who tweeted this on Sunday, said that he received the reports with sadness.

According to him, earlier, I received with sadness the reports of a boat mishap in Anambra , which claimed no fewer than 76 lives and the destruction of 10,000 Hectares Of Olam Rice Farm and Mill in Nasarawa, valued at 20 million dollars by flood.

“These incidents, and very related unreported events have continued to occur in recent times.

“These are challenging times for us as a nation but united in purpose and efforts, we shall come out stronger.

“I mourn those who lost their lives in the boat mishap and those who died in different parts of the country, in the different natural disasters.

“I condole with their families. I encourage Olam Nigeria Limited to stay strong. We are all in this together,” Obi said. (NAN)

