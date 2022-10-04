Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has claimed that security agents are ‘silently arresting’ his Obidients supporters.

Obi made this allegation in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

His words, “Recent reports of OBIdients being silently arrested by some security agents is extremely disturbing and condemnable. We must ensure that everyone is given a level playing field in the forthcoming elections, and that no eligible Nigerian, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political affiliation is disenfranchised, more so through violence and intimidation.

“Elections are not deemed free and fair when a certain group employs the tool of intimidation to ensure that the opposition is silenced, both at the campaigns and at the polls.

“Peaceful assembly and unfettered electioneering campaigns are constitutionally guaranteed. Both and other ordered liberties cannot be breached wilfully by security agents,” he said.

Obi, however, called on the Federal and State agencies to remind their operatives on the need to respect civil liberties.

Recall that supporters of Obi had also raised the alarm over alleged intimidation by the officials of security agencies at the Lagos4ObiDatti during the weekend (Saturday).

A member of Peter Obi Central Coordinators, F S Yusuf, whow made the claim in a tweet via his Twitter handle, stated that Peter Obi’s supporters are being harassed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport 1.

His tweet reads, “Reports reaching me Joseph Onuorah @BigJoeOfLagos an #Obidient and a part of the Lagos ObiDatti Rally is being held by the DSS/Immigration at the MMA1 upon his arrival from France. He was flagged on the “Stop List”. We call on the authorities to respect his rights……”

A coalition of support groups, Lagos4ObiDatti, backing Peter Obi in 2023, had earlier announced plans to hold its Lagos 4-million-man march for ObiDatti.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Lagos4ObiDatti Central Organizing Committee said the march will take place across three major locations on October 1, 2022.

The group, however, denounced any attempt to link the Lagos Obidient Rally to the 2020 #EndSars Movement.

Speaking on the Lagos4ObiDatti rally, chairman of the Publicity and Media Committee, Christopher Ademuyiwa, had stated that the march would hold simultaneously in three different locations in the Lagos metropolis, namely Admiralty gate Lekki Phase 1; Archbishop Vining Memorial Church, GRA, Ikeja; and at FHA field on 23 road Festac.

Ademuyiwa said: “This march is more like a carnival, and the Obidients in Lagos are gearing up in large numbers to show their support for the Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed presidential ticket.

“Also, plans have been made to have buses transport Obidients to and from their locations, and the bus pickup points will be released on social media.

“Our march is legal and constitutional, it is within the electoral time frame and calendar released by INEC and all security agencies have been duly and formally informed using the appropriate means.

“The police, NSCDC, road safety and DSS will be on ground to provide security as we march,” Ademuyiwa had said.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization group had, ahead of the rally, stated that, as advised by our legal team, all the support groups for Peter Obi will comply with the Court Order and directives contained therein as it relates to Lekki Toll Gate.

“We will not deviate from the planned routes as judiciously Ordered. We urge every OBIDIENTS to comply,” the group stated in a post via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

