AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the governorship candidate of the Labour party in Nasarawa State, Eng. Joseph Ewuga has urged the people of Nasarawa State to vote massively for the presidential candidate of the labour Party, Peter Obi and other candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The Nasarawa State governorship candidate, who stated this in an interview with our correspondent at the presidential flag-off of the party in the state, said Obi needed the support of Nigerians because he is an asset to good governance Nigeria cannot afford to toy come to 2023

He averred that Obi’s success story in business, and good governance provided in Anambra State as the governor has increased his level of competence and diversity,

According to Eng. Ewuga, Obi who felt highly impressed with the calibre of people at the flag-off campaigns of the party in Lafia, expressed optimism that the leadership qualities of the presidential candidate Peter Obi will drive the yearning of Nigeria s for good governance, economic stimulus, give equal opportunity to Nigerians to live and do business in any part of the country.

He stated further that he has no doubt that with a combination of experience as the former governor and a successful business mogul, Obi stand the chance to address the enormous challenges confronting the nation.

Speaking further on the presidential campaigns, the LP governorship candidate said with the high level of dignitaries attracted to the event, residents should cast their votes massively for Obi and other candidates because not voting for Obi means losing the asset that is in him which he has exemplified through his pragmatism in business, governance, others.

“I’m particularly happy because Obi who is the presidential candidate of our party has done creditably well, looking at the level of competence that he has shown in many facets of life”.

Joseph Ewuga disclosed that his party will give priority to the employment of youth, develop skilful programmes, provide enabling environment for the farmers, address the prevailing security situation in the state and ensure equal opportunities for all Nigerian residents in Nasarawa.

He said his approach will be different from the policies being implemented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state, lamenting the white elephant projects embarked on by the APC administration that are not impacting the lives of the people.

