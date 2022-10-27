By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has expressed his elation as his supporters popularly known as Obidients took his campaign to Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa located in Tanzania.

Obi made this known in his tweet on Thursday while commending the Tanzanian supporter who erected the party’s flag on the tallest peak.

Read also: Peter Obi decries brain drain in Nigeria’s healthcare sector

The former Anambra state governor commending the effort of his supporter also said Nigeria will regain its lofty position in Africa if he wins at the presidential polls in 2023.

Vanguard reports that a Tanzanian LP supporter, identified as OGersh, ascended Mount Kilimanjaro, for 10 and a half hours to mount the party’s flag at Uhuru Peak.

Obi commended him for his efforts and said, “Thank you @OGersh for taking our OBIdient message to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro.

“It must have been a tough journey going up there for a noble sacrifice. I assure you and every Nigerian that under my watch, Nigeria will regain its position as the pride of Africa,” Obi said.

While appreciating the sacrifices of his supporters, Obi said that he was overwhelmed and expressed confidence in their support to restore Nigeria’s glory.

Obi tweeted: “I am always overwhelmed by the show of love and support from the OBIdients in Nigeria and Diaspora. Your many acts of sacrifices reassure me of your patriotism and flaming desire to take back your country for good.”

