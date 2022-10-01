By Efosa Taiwo

The election of Ibrahim Gusau as the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has continued to gather reactions from football fans.

Gusau, a member of CAF Organising Committee and Chairman, Football Associations chairmen, garnered 39 votes to succeed Amaju Pinnick.

In the first round of voting during the election held in Benin, Edo state, Gusau garnered 21 votes, defeating outgoing NFF First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi and Second Vice President, Shehu.

Some fans have criticized the election, alluding to it being rigged to favour Gusau.

Others have expressed pessimism at the chances of Gusau being the right man to lead Nigeria football to better grounds.

Read some reactions below:

@asanwa_kristal: So sad that in this part of the world call Nigeria we do things the same way & expect different results, Nigeria football will never make any head way with this man who knows nothing about football @ the head. So so sad

@Wummyville: Hmmmmm, Naija my country.. Ibrahim Gusau the new NFF chairman after heavy rain of dollars..#EGesports @AbimbolaLameed

@puffyteaadewale: Let me first Breath off my comments because it was really shocked seeing Dikko’s withdrawing in such manner…. Anyway… It is 9ja where something is behind



@icezikreal: Another calamity President of Nigeria Athletic federation ..it as a calamity sha.

@KKrukrubo: Total replica of the Nigeria system of election Plagued with vote buying and tribalism Just recycling the same people again SMH

