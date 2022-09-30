Ahead of the 2023 elections, it was a mild drama at the signing of the peace treaty yesterday as popular security strategist and presidential candidate of Action Alliance was seen been thronged by a large crowd believed to be electorates as he made his way out of the International Conference Centre, venue of the peace accord treaty.

In what seemed like an effortless attempt to steal the show, the crowd who witnessed the signing were seen chanting and cheering ‘Hail Al Mustapha!’

Dr. Hamza Al-Mustapha popular for his role as chief security advisor to the late military head of state, Sani Abacha, is known to champion the course of fighting insecurity. He is fast gaining popularity after he vowed to end banditry and insurgency within 6 months if elected Nigeria’s next president.

Only two weeks ago, the 62- year-old while at a public function, broke into tears as he decried the rising death toll as a result of terrorism and insurgency.

RELATED NEWS