By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As Nigeria celebrates the 62nd Independence anniversary, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party and Abeokuta South House of Representatives hopeful, Toyin Amuzu has called on Nigerians not to lose hope in the country, assuring that the PDP is set to rescue Nigeria from its present predicament after the 2023 general elections.

Amuzu, who said this in his goodwill message to mark the 62nd Independence anniversary of the country, enjoined the citizens to be steadfast in their hope for the country, adding that they should conto praying for the success of the forthcoming general elections.

He said, “with the forthcoming elections, help is on the way to ensure quality governance and the general wellbeing of the people”.

He added, “this anniversary calls for sober reflections as the country is presently going through a lot and has not faired well in terms of security, economy, job creation, obedience to the rule of law and poverty alleviation among others”.

Amuzu who said, “he feels the pains of the good people of our dear nation at this time of independence anniversary, encouraged the citizens to be hopeful and be ready for genuine change that would usher in better life for all and sundry”.

He assured that Nigeria would come out of all travails better and stronger after the elections.

“The citizens should embrace unity and oneness as we prepare to decide those who will lead us in the 2023 elections, saying “we all must shun violence and other acts capable of undermining the process”.

Amuzu said, “the PDP with its years of experience in governance is ready to rescue the people and better their lots, thus people should vote in credible candidates put forward by the PDP”.

He also called on all PDP faithful to be calm on the recent developments in the Ogun State chapter of the party and assured that the party’s leadership will resolve all crisis as soon as possible.

