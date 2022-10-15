John Alechenu

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which appears to be the most organized and prepared for the 2023 general elections, has moved ahead with its scheduled campaign activities.

This, is in spite of the internal crisis triggered by demands being made by Rivers State Nyesom Wike and four of his aggrieved colleagues for the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign.

The party which was the first to unveil its Presidential Campaign Council which it saddled with the responsibility of selling the candidature of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, started the week with the official flag off of the 2023 Presidential Campaign with a well attended rally in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital, on Monday.

Host Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who is the chairman of the PDP PCC, gave a good account of himself as a result of the arrangements as well as the attendance of party members from across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

However, the absence of Wike and his aggrieved colleagues namely: Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) did not go unnoticed. It became an item which the ruling All Progressives Congress has used to mock the PDP.

The party’s Board of Trustees under the leadership of Sen. Adolphus Wagbara, also reached out to Wike and some of his aggrieved colleagues with a view to finding a solution to what appears to be the intractable crisis which befell the party after its presidential primary which Atiku won. The official outcome of the BoT’s trouble shooting efforts is still being awaited but we gathered that Wike insisted on the resignation of Ayu.

Also during the week, specifically on Thursday, National Chairman of the party, Dr. iyorchia Ayu, raised the alarm over an alleged plot the APC-led Federal Government to compromise the outcome of the 2023 general elections by bringing pressure to bear on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to discard the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machine.

Ayu raised the alarm at a meeting with European Union Election Observers at the party’s National Secretariat. He appealed to the EU and the international community to come to Nigeria’s aide to help salvage and protect its democracy.

He noted that the PDP was short-changed during the 2019 general elections and was prepared to take every legitimate step to ensure this does not reoccur in 2023.

The party’s presidential campaign also had to dispel speculations that it had suspended its activities. Director General of the PDP PCC who is also the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwual, told reporters that the party’s detractors were behind the unfounded rumours.

He stressed that the party had proved its preparedness for the race by unveiling and inaugurating its campaign council well ahead of all other political parties.

Tambuwual also said it was on record that the PDP is the first and so far the only political Party that has officially flagged off its campaign. The party is also expected to engage more with the Nigerian public in the weeks ahead.