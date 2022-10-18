.

By Ezra Ukanwa

A youth group, PDP New Generation, affiliated to the Peoples Democratic Party, Monday, said it has inaugurated 5,000 Executive Committee members with Permanent Voter’s Cards spread across the wards, local and state government levels across the country.

The PDP New Generation, according to a statement by its Director General, Audu Mahmood, was established as a platform for youths to participate in active politics and thus contribute their quota to the growth and sustenance of democracy in the country.

Mahmood noted that in a bid to strengthen, inspire, and boost the morale and confidence of excos and members, the organization commenced an inauguration tour across the 36 states of Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory.

“The nationwide inauguration ceremonies started with Delta state on 31st August, and ended with Ondo state on 15th October 2022. During the events, the leadership of PDP New Generation administered oath of office to over 5,000 young men and women, who were appointed as State Executives, Local Government and Ward Coordinators of the organization across the country.

“Some of the highlights of the nationwide ceremonies include, receiving of young decampees from the All Progressives Congress to PDP in Ilorin, Kwara state; endorsement of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa by some Nigerian celebrities in Lagos; presentation of Award of Excellence to the Director General, Audu Mahmood, by Jigawa State PDP Chairman, in Dutse, Jigawa state and a rescue walk with thousands of youths in Akure, Ondo State.

“The nationwide inaugural ceremonies, was also a medium for the leadership to meet with other members in different zones and states to discuss further on strategies of how to mobilize fellow youths to vote for the Atiku/Okowa ticket and all other PDP candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general election,” the statement read in part.

Given the group’s widespread structures across the six geo-political zones, Mahmood pledged to mobilize at least five million votes for the PDP Presidential ticket in the February 2023 general elections.