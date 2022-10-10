.

—Says never again will it come back to power

—As APC Campaign DG, Lalong warns against hate speech

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the February 25 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday described the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a political party of termites that should not be allowed to return to power.

Asiwaju Tinubu stated this in his address at the inauguration of the APC Women Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Team, at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former Lagos State Governor described himself and the APC as a new hope for the country.

He said, “They are a political party of termites. They are in the village of lunacy. A nation is not just built on abusive language. 16 years of nothingness, rudderlessness, digging the hole of indebtedness. Never again shall they come back. A new hope is here.

“To you women who are gathered here today. I’m so proud of you. You have chosen to vote for us and to give us a new Nigeria, thank you.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong urged the Women to avoid character assassination, hate speech and propaganda.

He admonished them to carry put issues-based campaigns.

According to him, “Leave that to the opposition and stay with the achievements of our party in women empowerment and also tell them that under the Presidency of Bola Tinubu, Nigerian women and their children will have an even better deal.”

He urged the Women Team to “go all over Nigeria particularly into the grassroots and sell the agenda and vision of Candidate Bola Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima whose pedigree for women empowerment is widely known.”

Lalong promised that the PCC will fully support and monitor the activities of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team to ensure that it achieves its general objectives and that of the Party.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said if the women who are of greater number follow through with their avowed support, the APC is ready to tap from their potential and ultimately deliver victory to Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima, during the Presidential election.

In attendance were Senator Kashim Shettima; First Lady Aisha Buhari; wives of the candidate and his running mate, Senator Remi Tinubu and Mrs Nana Shettima.

Others are Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; Women Leader of the APC, Dr Beta Edu; other leaders of the party; National Assembly members and others.

Also in attendance is veteran Nollywood actress, Mrs Joke Silva, whose public support for the APC presidential candidate attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media recently.

