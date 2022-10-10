.

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, poverty, disunity and youth unemployment.

Abubakar, who stated this on Monday during the official kick-off of the PDP presidential campaign at the Nest of Champions stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, said if elected he would restore Nigeria’s education.

He said the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and poor condition of the nation’s universities and the welfare of university teachers will be addressed headlong.

At the rally were former Vice President Namadi Sambo; Vice presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal; Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri; Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki; Taraba Governor Ishaku Darius; Adamawa Governor Fintiri as well as former governors of the PDP as well as leadership of the party.

Also at the flag-off were former presidents of the Senate including Bukola Saraki, David Mark, Adolphus Waraba Fand others.

Speaking, Atiku appealed to Nigerians to give PDP a chance to rescue the country’s economy, security apparatus, and other sectors that have been destroyed by the All Progressives Congress administration since 2015.

He said: “When PDP came to power in 1999, we met Nigeria in a state of poverty, insecurity, hunger, and lack of education. We lifted Nigeria from the bottom to the top. We became the biggest economy in Africa, we had peace, and we progressed. But when Nigerians said they wanted to change, they voted for change in 2015.

“What we have seen is poverty, insecurity, lack of jobs and disunity. Our children are no longer going to school. Is that what we want to continue?

“So, today, we have inaugurated the flag off of our campaign to rescue Nigeria. To rescue Nigeria from hunger, to rescue Nigeria from poverty, and also to bring back the unity that we require in this country.

On his part, the chairman of the PDP Presidential campaign council and host of the day, Governor Udom said only Atiku has the capacity of rebuilding Nigeria.

“All the indices are bad. From the exchange rate of 150 naira to a dollar where we left it in 2015 to over N750 to a dollar now but I can assure you that we are set to fly the rescue mission and the train moves today. All Nigerians are expected to join us.

“If you look around, every Nigerian is eager to leave the country now due to the hard economic situation unlike what we have when PDP was in power. But I can assure you that once we get back to the Villa, things will change,” he said.

For Governor Tambuwal who is the DG of the PDP Presidential campaign council, he said the APC is planning to sow a seed of discord in the country with the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, unlike the PDP’s ticket which he said balances the polity of Nigeria.

“The Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket is the only candidature that reflects the true nature of Nigeria. it reflects our diversity and it shows competence, capacity and character,” he noted.

