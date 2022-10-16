.

By Idowu Bankole

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and ex-Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose are among the top dignitaries who graced the inauguration of the newly sworn-in governor of Ekiti, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji.

Also in attendance, Presidential Candidate of All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governors of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo and Ayodele Fayose, pioneer Chairman of APC and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande

Addressing the packed stadium, the newly sworn-in Governor Abiodun Oyebanji pledged to make Ekiti, a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace and progress.

In his words, “ My vision is for Ekiti State to be a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace and progress. A land in which transformed people and communities can reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health and safety. A land of honour where integrity matters. For this vision to be actualised we need to focus on a roadmap to get there”

Governors at the swearing-in ceremony:

Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Sanwoolu,

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki

Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar