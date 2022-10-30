Ayu and Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s crisis has taken a fresh twist as the embattled National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu insisted that nobody can remove him as the chairman of the party.

Ayu stated this while addressing a crowd of supporters in Gboko, his hometown in Benue during the weekend.

Recall Ayu and Ortom have been crossed over the latter’s alignment with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in the call for the resignation of Ayu as he PDP chairman.

Ayu said, “I have been silent over all the things you are hearing against me because I don’t want any crack in the party I belong in my state. I have the powers to say you and you will not go anywhere, because I will insist that I must sign before you go anywhere.

“But I have signed for all candidates produced by the PDP to go ahead in their dreams. Whether I like it or not I signed.

“So I was doing that believing that I cannot shoot myself in the leg. I want Benue to come first by winning all elections so that Nigerians will say that the National Chairman has delivered his state to PDP with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar winning 90 per cent of the votes and Titus Uba as governor in 2023. Nothing should worry you, my people,” he said.

Ayu warned Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and his critics that he has the powers to stop them from realising their political ambitions on the platform of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said that he is capable of stopping any candidate in the state, who is vying on the platform of the PDP from achieving their ambitions if he decides to reciprocate the attacks on him from some quarters.

He added that he has the power to stop the Benue State governor from realising his senatorial ambition on the platform of the party.

He however said as a father to all and sundry, he would not react in such manner.

“Since I started politics more than 30 years ago, you have never rejected me, you are always supporting me. They say a prophet has no respect in his home, but my case is different. I am overwhelmed by this great show of love.

“The PDP is one and not divided. I am trying my best not to disappoint the Benue people and Nigerians in general. So if you hear that they want to chase Ayu out as national chairman, don’t be worried; nobody is going to sack me as national chairman of our party.

“I will leave the seat on a day that God permits. It is God that enthrones leadership. He uses people to enthrone a person over others and protects that person. I want to assure you that all these days, God has been protecting me.

“Even when I went on sick leave abroad, God is still protecting me. The Tiv people have suffered so much in this country.”

The PDP chairman said: “I don’t have any problem with Governor Ortom, so I won’t meet with him. I will not even go before any traditional ruler for any settlement. There is no need for that anymore.”

He further stated, “we are yet to get our share of the national cake, so my charge to you is not to relent in prayers so that this time around come 2023, God will give us a president who will work closely with the governor of our state to wipe out our tears.

“During Senator J S Tarka’s era, God gave us a Fulani man, Alhaji Shehu Shagari. Did he fight the Tiv nation? Did he kill our people?

“He appointed five ministers from Benue State and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Chaha, Paul Unongo (Minister of Steel), Isaac Shaahu (Minister of Communications), Mrs. Elizabeth Ivase (Education Minister) and Audu Ogbeh, etc.

“Another Fulani man, Yar Adua, appointed a Tiv man, Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, his Minister of Justice.

“Today, the standard bearer of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who is not only a chieftaincy title holder of the Tiv people as the Zege Mule U Tiv, he is my friend. He told me his plans for the Tiv nation, that he will wipe away the tears of our people.

“So nobody should try to bring any troubles to you. I am telling you today, PDP is one party. A party that has divisions does not win elections. No matter the strength of any party, if it does not have unity, it will lose elections,” he said.

RELATED NEWS