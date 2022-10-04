.as Ayu’s aides reject letters delivered today

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The last is yet to be heard about the refund of over N150million housing allowance by six members of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party.



Staff of the National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, on Tuesday, rejected copies of the widely publicized letters returning various sums ranging from N28.8 million to N36 million representing three years of housing allowances of NWC members.

Vanguard gathered that the letters written by the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih; National Vice Chairman (South West) and National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe, last week were only taken to the National Chairman’s office this morning.

In their separate letters, the party officers returned the various sums arguing that the payments were suspicious. While Arapaja got N36 million of the said money transferred into his bank account, the three others got N28.8 million each.

A source in the party’s National Secretariat who confided in Vanguard said, “Arapaja and the National Woman’s leader’s letters in which they said they were returning their housing allowance which they shared on social media last week was just brought to the office this morning (Tuesday).

“Arapaja’s letter which was written on PDP letterhead was sent via courier. The man is still here.

“That’s what he could have sent through his secretary if mischief was not intended

“They had lied that they submitted their letters to the chairman. It’s today they are struggling too. How can the chairman receive letters from his colleagues via courier?

