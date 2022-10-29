Against the backdrop of the long-running crisis rocking the party, the National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu has vowed he will not make move to meet Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Ayu also turned down recommendation by Jemgbah PDP Elders to meet with Ortom to reach a truce.

The PDP chairman is also from Jemgbah geo- political bloc.

Addressing Jemgbah PDP elders Gboko on Saturday, Ayu turned down the suggestion to meet with Ortom, saying he has no problem with the Governor.

He said, “I have no problem with the Governor so I won’t meet him. I will not even go before any monarch for any settlement. There is no need,” Ayu said.

The National Chairman also advised his kinsmen not to profile PDP presidential candidate Abubakar Atiku because of few bad behaviors of some herdsmen.

He called on PDP supporters to vote all PDP candidates, including Governor Samuel Ortom for Senate.

Respondent on behalf of Jemgbah elders, former Speaker pro-tempore Hon Terngu thanked Ayu for interacting with them and assured him of their support to find good working relations with the Governor. PDP crisis: Ortom attacks Atiku as Mimiko rejects job.

According to report, Ortom had briefed Ayu’s kinsmen (Jemgba) about their party differences some days ago.

