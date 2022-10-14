By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has said he is too committed to leading his camp’s charge to compel Sen Iyorcha Ayu to give up national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to a southern Nigeria that no one can make him change his stance.

Wike, who asserted this while hosting PDP governorship candidate, state and National Assembly candidates from Cross River State, with their local government chairmen of the party in his private residence in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Wednesday night, also said genuine efforts to amicably resolve the impasse in the PDP were being frustrated.

Addressing his guests with South-South National Vice Chairman, Dan Orbih, present, Wike fingered perceived “hyenas and rent seekers,” as remaining obstinate and averse to justice, fairness and equity in the party.

He said: “We’ve finished presidential primaries. We have a presidential candidate. Is Wike saying remove presidential candidate? Is Wike saying remove vice presidential candidate? So, what are you begging me for? All I am saying and will continue to say is you have taken president, give us national chairman. Nobody wants to speak the truth.

“If I am saying remove the presidential candidate, remove vice presidential candidate, then you will say why is he doing this. He (Ayu) said, if the presidential candidate comes from the north, he will resign, which means he has had this in mind. Now, the thing has come to reality, now resign, he says no. And people are saying go and talk to Wike.

“I’ve accepted the presidential candidate, accepted the vice presidential candidate, what’s the problem again? You, fulfil your part. Let the south have something, that is all I’m preaching. You cannot have presidential candidate, national chairman, director general of the campaign.”

The governor described as hypocritical, PDP members criticising APC Muslim/Muslim ticket while supporting a particular region of the country to retain the presidency for another eight years.

Increases appointment of

SAs to 50,000

Meanwhile, with widespread resentments yet to settle on Governor Wike’s recent engagement of 28,000 Special Assistants, the governor, yesterday, announced a review of the said appointments to 50,000, aside the 319 wards and 40 LGA liaison officers also appointed by the governor for yet undisclosed “pivotal role” to play.

The governor has further hinted on intent of the state government to acquire any structure perceived as currently defacing the Old Government Residential Area (GRA), Port Harcourt.

Wike during inspection of ongoing state projects, yesterday, said: “Some institutions like the Nigerian Railway Corporation would not even take care of their property, their buildings.

“We have no choice but to make sure we bring back what Old GRA used to be. Those property that are defacing Old GRA, I can assure you, government will take every step to acquire them to make sure the place looks neat as it is supposed to be.”