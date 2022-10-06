.

…Opara, Momodu make list

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC), of the Peoples Democratic Party, has appointed new directors and deputy directors.

Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwual, made this public via a statement he signed in Abuja, late on Thursday.

He said “The Leadership of the Presidential Campaign Organization (PCO), has approved the appointment of the following Directors and Deputy Directors for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC);

“Director, Training, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, CON, Director, Strategic Communications, Bashorun Dele Momodu, Director, Field Operations, Hon. Umar M. Bature and

Director, Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira.

Others are: “Director, Security & Intelligence, Brig-Gen. Koko Essien, Rtd, Director, Support Group, Dr. Mrs. Baraka Sani, Director, Admin, Alh. Ibrahim Bashir

Director, Legal Affairs, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, Director, Technical, Nurudeen Taoheed Ademola (Youth).

Others include: “Director, Election Management, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher

Director, Research, Dr. Sam Amadi, Director, Monitoring & Evaluation, Mrs. Sanyaolu Modupeola, Director, International Affairs, Amb. Ahmed Magaji, Director, Voter Intelligence & Strategy, Chief Osita Chidoka

Director, Diaspora Group, Prof. Isah Odidi, Deputy Director, Election Management (South), Rt. Hon. Tolford Ongolo

and Deputy Director, Election Management (North), Hon. Chile Igbawua.”

Tambuwual further said, “The Directors are to please contact the DDG, Administration, Prof. Adewale Oladipo for further details.

“ It is believed that your commitment to the overall success of the Campaign will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of our Party.”

