Adolphus Wabara, Nyesom Wike and Iyorchia Ayu

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party led by ex-Senate President Adolphus Wabara will meet Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in Port Harcourt today over the crisis rocking the party.

Vanguard gathered that the emergency meeting was summoned by the Wabara-led BoT, as part of efforts to reconcile with Wike and some aggrieved southern governors in the party.

The BoT delegation, it was learnt, also aims to persuade Wike and his allies to support the party candidate Abubakar Atiku ahead of 2023.

Recall that Wike and some PDP governors have been mounting pressure on the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to step down for a southerner.

The governors included Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Wike and his allies had on September 20 announced their withdrawal from Atiku’s presidential campaign council.

The Wike camp were also absent from the inauguration of Atiku’s campaign council on September 28, 2022.

They claim that northerners should not occupy the two top positions of the party.

