The Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Directors and Deputy Directors for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC) of the party.



The Director- General of the organisation and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State stated this in a statement in Abuja.



Tambuwal said that those appointed included Dele Momodu, as Director of Training, Austin Opara and Director, Strategic Communications, Umar Bature, Director, Field Operations, Umar Bature and Abdullahi Hussaini, Director, Finance.



He said that others were retired Brig-Gen. Koko Essien, Director, Security & Intelligence, Mrs Baraka Sani, Director, Support Group, Alhaji Ibrahim Bashir, Director, Admin, Kamaldeen Ajibade, Director, Legal Affairs and Taoheed Ademola, Director, Technical among others.



He urged the appointees to contact the DDG, Administration, Prof. Adewale Oladipo for further details.



“ It is believed that your commitment to the overall success of the campaign will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of our party,” Tambuwal said.

