By Idowu Bankole

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi has vowed that all opposition to the party in the forthcoming 2023 polls will be crushed by the ruling party following the unveiling of the presidential campaign council.

Adamu said that after President Buhari presided over the unveiling of the PCC in Abuja.

Adamu said, “with the formal inauguration of the PCC, the party was set to crush all opposition on the way to its victory during the election next year.”

Recall that the Chairman had rejected an initial list of the PCC which comprised 422 members.

However, on Wednesday, a revised list was released with notable names, like ex-giv id Osun State and a close ally of the Presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, Engineer Rauf Aregbesola and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as well as the Former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Kalu among others.