From left Mr.Aniekwe Kelvin Ikechukwu, President Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School Issele-Uku Old Boys’ Association Class of 2002; Mrs.Ajufo Stella, Principal, Mrs.Dibie Bethel, Vice Principal (Admin), Beneficiary and Mr.Ojei Felix, Chairman PTA.

The Old Boys’ Association of Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School, Issele-Uku, Class of 2002, has celebrated its 20th anniversary with the award of scholarship to 100 deserving students of the school and donation of a public address system and sporting materials

This, according to the President of the Association, Mr Aniekwe Kelvin, is one way of giving back to the society.

Mr Aniekwe, who recalled when members were admitted to JSS 1 class in the institution 26 years ago, noted that among them were now professionals in different fields, politicians, captains of industry, among others, which was not made possible on a platter of gold, but through the rigorous academic training they received in the school.

He charged the students of the school to embrace hard work, determination, perseverance, dedication, tolerance and discipline if they must succeed in life.

The Old Boys’ Association President spoke about life after school, which he said was complex and challenging, urging the students to be prepared to push, pull and make things happen, even as they were bound to fall many times on their path to greatness.

In their separate remarks, the Principal of the school, Mrs Stella Ajufo and the Parent/Teacher Association Chairman, Mr Felix Ojei, thanked the Old Boys for the institution that helped to shape their future, noting that when they enrolled in the school 26 years ago little did they know that they would be what they had become today.

They said by awarding scholarship to 100 students of the institution and donating sporting materials and a public address system, the Association had succeeded in encouraging the students to succeed and get to the zenith of whatever careers they might want to choose for themselves.