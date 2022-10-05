By Prince Osuagwu

The fate of millions of financially excluded Nigerians may no longer hang on the thread, as Earned Wage Access EWA company, PayMasta has closed ranks with Unveel.io to offer swift and reliable access to earned wages for gig workers.

Unveel. io is a company that helps contract or freelance workers structure their income and work data for better understanding.

A GIG worker is a person who do temporary jobs typically in the service sector as an independent contractor or freelancer.

The partnership is targeted at underserved workers engaged in the gig economy across sub saharan African and set them on the cause to financial freedom.

Co- Founder of PayMasta/ Lastmile Financials Limited Gerald Erih, said the partnership with Unveel.io will provide with the unique opportunity to reach

For him, “Uber, Bolt, Fiver, Upwork, Glovo and Airbnb workers would be the first to enjoy these service in Nigeria.

“As a leading Salary on Demand employee financial wellness solution provider, driving financial inclusion for millions of hardworking Africans employed in the gig economy who are living paycheck to paycheck is a top priority for us as an organisation,” he said.

Max Moscicki, vice president of Unveel.io said Earned Wage Access companies are imperative to a healthy and growing gig economy.

According to him, with rapid industry growth in the world, it is important to remember that the workers are the first priority.

“Unveel.io is creating partnerships with companies across the world that prioritise this as the logical step forward. Unveel.io is expanding the use-case of traditional EWA companies, and utilising data to not only provide financial alternatives, but financial equality,” Moscicki said.

The rapid growth of the gig economy has pushed the need for emerging financial solutions for millions of gig workers across the world. On a macro scale, upward social mobility is one of the many advantages of the Unveel.io model.

Commenting further, Erih said PayMasta is enabling an on-demand personal finance wellness solution while aiding in the provision of a safer financial environment for workers.

According to him, through a partnership with Unveel.io, both companies are able to offer gig workers faster access to wages, as well as a more financially secure environment to work in.

“Utilizing Unveel.io’s data, PayMasta is also able to evaluate the actions of fleet managers working within the economy. The accuracy of the income data that Unveel.io provides is protecting them from debt and exploitation by fleet managers. The result is more equality and fairness to the underserved workers across the gig economy,” he said.

This substantial step, along with the Earned Wage Access that PayMasta provides is extremely beneficial for gig workers operating across Africa.

