The leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, in the South West has kicked against the decision of the party’s National Chairman Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali to reverse the removal of Prince Ademola Ayoade as Southwest Chairman.

Ayoade was removed a few days ago after a vote of no confidence was passed on him by party chairmen from Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, and some leaders in the southwest.

The process was done from ward 4, Ibarapa East Local Government of Oyo State, and the decision was transmitted to the state leadership where he was removed as the chairman.

However, in a viral video, the party’s National chairman Alkali reversed the removal of Ayoade but the southwest zone of the party insisted that Ayoade has been removed and that will not change.

A statement by the southwest leaders, signed by Babatunde Oke, said; “The Southwest Leadership of NNPP watch with dismay, the statement credited to the National Chairman of New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali in the video going viral where he claimed to have reversed the decision of Ward 4 Ibarapa Local Government, Ibarapa Local Government as well as Oyo State Chapter of NNPP which Removed Prince Ademola Ayoade as Southwest Chairman.

“The question is who and who was with him when the removal was reversed? Where does he derive the power to do this?

“How can the National Chairman reprobate and approbate at the same time?

“Is he saying the Ward 4 Ibarapa Local Government Executives and The Ibarapa Local Government Executives as well as State Chapter of New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP are inconsequential?

“Whom did Professor Rufai Alkali consult in the zone before making this statement? “Meanwhile, the decision of Ward 4 Ibarapa Local Government, Ibarapa Local Government, and Oyo State leadership of NNPP remain sacrosanct as ratified by The Southwest Executives of New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP and nothing has changed it.”