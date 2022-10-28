By Egufe Yafugborhi

INTERIM Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme ((PAP), Maj Gen Barry Ndiomu, has denied stopping payment of stipends to beneficiaries of the programme.

Ndiomu in a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Thomas Peretu, said the clarification was imperative against social media speculations that PAP under him has stopped payments to ex-militants.

The statement noted that, “No iota of truth in the rumours. The allegation is unfounded, baseless and at best a concoction from facile imagination of mischief makers whose intention is to cause disaffection and bring the hard-earned reputation of the Interim Administrator into disrepute.

“We place on record that neither the new Interim Administrator nor Management of the program have at any time placed an embargo on payment to beneficiaries as stipends for this month of October 2022 have already been transferred to appropriate quarters since 24th October for further disbursement.”

Explaining that any delays in receipt of benefits could only be due to administrative procedures, the PAP boss, “Assure ex-agitators and indeed the stakeholders that the Interim Administrator does not and will not stop the payment of stipends to the usual beneficiaries as at when due.

“We, therefore, admonish the public and critical stakeholders to disregard and ignore the rumour because it does not represent the reality on the ground. Management will not hesitate to take legal action against any individual or group whose intention is to malign, misrepresent or obscure the good works of the new Interim Administrator”.

The statement assured ex-agitators that their accounts would be credited by the various banks in the next few days, reiterating that the Interim Administrator is committed to the ideals of the Presidential initiative and would not be distracted by agents of mischief.

