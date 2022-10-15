.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

AMIDST much distress travellers already suffer as rising flood overflows sessions of the East-West Road, commuters were thrown into more danger Saturday as gunmen took over Emohua, Rivers state axis of the busy road.

Eyewitnesses said the police response team could not withstand the armed men in an ensued gun duel that lasted nearly an hour just before noon, leaving residents and travellers scampering for safety, but Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko who confirmed the incident said the gunmen ran away against police superior firepower.

A traveller who was caught in the melee narrated that, “They (gunmen) were so daring. Precisely, they lay siege from Emohua Local Government Secretariat to Elibrada and Oduoha Communities.

“The heavy gunshots lasting for almost an hour got intense as police came in. The Police couldn’t withstand the gun battle with the desperate gunmen right from that Council Secretariat to Elibrada to Oduoha.

“Motorists, commuters were stranded, crying for help as none could pass on sighting them. Then information started going to other drivers till the military, and vigilante in the area joined forces with the police, exchanging bullets for almost an hour. But the road is clear now. I sighted police vans at the main point, Elibrada Junction.

SP Grace Iringe Koko, Rivers PPRO said, “There was superior fire power and they ran inside the bush. The Commissioner of Police has deployed our tactical team and our Armoured Personnel Carrier already on ground there. We had information that they blocked the road, but it’s calm now.”