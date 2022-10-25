By Emma Amaize

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has set up a Flood Relief Committee to identify the communities most affected by the current floods in Niger Delta and decide on the form and extent of relief materials to be offered.

National Publicity Secretary of the South-South regional body, Ken Robinson, in a statement, yesterday, said: “Given the ravaging flood situation in some states of the Niger Delta and the dire ramifications on our people, PANDEF at its extraordinary meeting, October 20, constituted a special committee to coordinate the forum’s relief efforts for flood victims in the Niger Delta.

“The flood relief committee is to be chaired by the National Woman Leader of PANDEF, Dame Betty Igbeyi, and has the following as members: Obonganwan Grace Ekong and Sunday Umoh representing Akwa Ibom State; Chief Douyi Douglas-Naingba and Vivien Ere representing Bayelsa State; Bassey Ekefre and Ani Esin representing Cross River State.

“Dr. Jonathan Dike, and Chief Olivia Agbajoh representing Delta State; Don Ben, representing Edo State; Beks Dagogo-Jack, former Technical Assistant on Power to former President Goodluck Jonathan represents Rivers State.

“Other members include Chief Denzil Amagbe Kentebe (Lagos), Chief Atamuno Atamuno (Lagos), Dr. Emmanuel Akpanobong (Medical) and Barr. Dickson Sofiyegha (Legal). The Forum’s National Publicity is to serve as secretary of the committee.

“The terms of reference of the committee are to identify the communities that are most affected by the flood in the Niger Delta states; decide on the form and extent of relief to be provided; identify charitable sons and daughters of the Niger Delta as well as corporate organisations within and outside the region to engage for support and partnership.

“The committee will also decide the best approach to employ in the deployment of the relief efforts and ensure the principled, timely, effective and efficient implementation of the relief efforts, amongst others.

“The committee has three months to conclude its assignment, with effect from October 24, 2022.“

RELATED NEWS