The Alliance For Yoruba Democratic Movement (AYDM), has called on the Yoruba Nation to be united to move the country forward as the 2023 general election beckons.

The movement comprising over 120 Pan Yoruba groups, community based and civil society associations made the call on in Lagos at a conference themed; “2023: Presidential Election; which way forward for Yoruba nation?”

The movement, among other moves, took a position to support the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who they consider as the best for the people of the South-West.

Stating the unilateral decision of the body, the guest speaker at the conference, Chief Segun Ajibulu, stated that the only wise way to move a Yoruba nation forward is to get Tinubu elected as president.

Citing his uniqueness, he said that Tinubu stands far above other contenders. “He is a very experienced politician. As a former Senator, activist and former governor of Lagos State, our nation need his sagacious nature and liberal mind to lead the country. He has also nurtured and empowered many who are doing well in governance today in the country,” Ajibulu said.

He noted that by taking a cursory look at Tinubu’s seven point agenda which comprise transitional leadership; technology advancement of the country; security; infrastructural development; home grown business development; education and other, that Tinubu is a strong card and surest bet to secure the Yoruba nations.

He however admonishes Yoruba nations to be focused and never pay heed to political propagandists whose comments are not to the best interest of the Yoruba nation.

Also speaking, AYDM General Secretary, Mr Popoola Ajayi stated that the meeting being the largest gathering of Pan Yoruba groups in recent times, harped on strengthening brotherhood, cooperation and solidarity among the several community based groups in the South West territories.

“With the leaders of Yoruba associations in South East and Northern Nigeria, including those in Ivory Coast and in the West Coast who are here with us, we have agreed to solidly support APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Popoola said.

The groups under the banner of All Yoruba Democratic Movements, (AYDM) are:- the Network for Yoruba Alliance, (NEYA); Oodua People’s Congress, (OPC New Era); Oodua Nationalist Coalition, (ONAC); South West Professional Forum, (SOWROF); Agbekoya Solidarity; Oodua Peoples Congress, (OPC Reformed); South West Progressive Women Coalition; Ibile, South West Hunters Union; ANACOWA representing Okada rider unions in the South West; Itsekiri Progressive Youth Forum; Covenant Group, (CG); Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association, (NATA) representing mechanics in the South West; Oodua Association of Bricklayers; Oodua Nationalist Congress, (ONAC) Egbe Majemu Titun; Association of the Physically Challenged in the South West; Traders and several artisan associations spread across the old Western Region including Edo and Delta States.

