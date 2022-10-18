.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the successful completion of the Osun Local Government Election last Saturday, the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated the elected Council Chairmen into all 69 Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas, Area Councils and Area Offices in the State.

This is even as the Governor tasked them to hit the ground running by providing adequate, quality and equitable services on a consistent basis.

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) had on Saturday October 15, 2022 conducted the local government election across the State.

Inaugurating the newly- elected Chairmen at the parking lots, Governor’s office, State Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Governor Oyetola said the journey to the election was a long and worthwhile one.

He said the delay in the conduct of the election was as a result of plethora of socioeconomic and political uncertainties.

Oyetola noted that the local government election could not come earlier considering the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences on governance. He said the pandemic was a major setback in the pace of governance for several months.

The Governor further noted that the long debate over transition from parliamentary system of government at the grassroots to presidential form of government and the need for the passage of relevant laws by the House of Assembly to support the agreed form of government before electing the next elected representatives contributed significantly to the need to have the election as at the time it was held.

According to him, the political uncertainties posed by the transition and the need to prevent the vacuum necessitated the institution of caretakers at the Local Government level. He said the Caretaker Committee was therefore, a child of necessity for getting the political equation right once and for all.

“So, today, our State has now aligned with the practice in other states of the Federation regarding the presidential system of government at the local government level.

“Following the successful conclusion of the debate and the passage of the relevant bill into law, our Administration swung into action by conducting the local government election that produced the elected local chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors-elect.

“The swearing in today of the elected chairmen and vice chairmen signalled the end of the service of those appointed into caretaker committees at the Local Government levels across the State. Government is appreciative of their services to the State.

“The successful and peaceful resolutions of the issues after robust debates and legislation are a tribute to the resilience of our people and their readiness to go the whole hog to embrace due process and the rule of law no matter the mileage.

“I deeply appreciate our people for their understanding and love for democracy and good governance, which have not only produced a strong and sustainable platform but have also delivered a peaceful and credible election of elected representatives.

“With the passage of the relevant law and today’s inauguration, Osun is fully back to the Presidential System recognized by the Constitution of the nation and its benefits at the Council level”, he said.