THE Ademola Adeleke Transition Committee, yesterday, alleged that the Osun State government has concluded an arrangement to award capital projects up to the tune of N30 billion to their cronies in violation of due process and procurement needs of the state.

In a statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the committee said: “It has come to the attention of the Ademola Adeleke Transition Committee that the outgoing administration of Mr Gboyega Oyetola has concluded arrangement to award capital projects up to the tune of N30 billion to their cronies in violation of due process and procurement needs of the state.

Reliable reports from inside the administration revealed that the various pony projects are being assembled across the ministries with many cases of contract splitting, illegal application of selective tendering, upfront payment even before contract awards and a deliberate disregard for extant procurement laws.

“Aside from all other alerts we have issued as a responsible incoming administration, the new round of illegal contracts were reportedly authorised and with the full knowledge of the outgoing governor with the sole goal of bankrupting the state and complicating any efforts by the incoming government to rest the state on sustainable financial footing.

“We want to repeat for the umpteenth time that no leader has the right to breach the procurement laws and due process requirements a few weeks before the expiration of his or her tenure of office. What is occurring within the Osun state government is a concerted decision to loot our common patrimony due to a vengeful mind-set to punish the people of Osun State for overwhelmingly voting for Senator Ademola Adeleke.

To those hell-bent on financially strangulating Osun state, we make bold to assert that no looted assets and the fund will be left unrecovered.”

Provide evidence —Govt official

When contacted, a government official, who spoke under anonymity, said the state government will not join issues with the Adeleke Committee, saying “Let them provide evidence.”