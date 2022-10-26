says Tinubu will deploy technology to resolve insecurity

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday led thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC’s) supporters in the state to march in support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima for 2023 Election.

The party members and supporters from Osogbo federal constituency, converged at the State Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo around 8am before they embark on the street rally.

They marched from Government House through Oke-Fia, Alekuwodo, Ola-Iya, Odi-Olowo, Isale-Osun, Oja-Oba, Station road, Ajegunle, Olonkoro and was terminated at Freedom park where Governor Oyetola supporters addressed them.

The supporters who were bearing banners in their hands adorned fez-cap crested with Tinubu emblem and singing songs to woo residents of the state to vote for APC in 2023 General election.

Speaking to the supporters, Oyetola implored the supporters to vote for Tinubu in 2023 and also embark on door-to-door campaign for the party.

According to him, “ The walk for Tinubu is a very fortunate one because we will love to testify to its goodness. Tinubu will become the president of this nation because God’s mouth has proclaimed it.

“Tinubu popularity is well grounded in Osun state. He is has been with us in Osun since 1999, he contributed heavily to emergence of progressive victory in this state. Nigerians should not leave this country for those that will use it to experiment, we must vote the person who is experienced. He has changed Lagos State.

“Tinubu won’t only state problem but he will proffer solutions to them by presenting framework to address them. Other candidates are lamenting over insecurity without tell us how they will end it but Asiwaju when he unveiled his manifesto, it is clear that he will address use technology to solve the problem of insecurity.“

Earlier, the state chairman of APC, Gboyega Famodun in his address, said, Tinubu is the most experienced and competent candidate among the presidential contestant in 2023.

He said: “Asiwaju should be our major concern in southwest because the party(APC) in his wisdom has zone the ticket to the south. The north are at the forefront of Asiwaju campaign without holding anything back. Asiwaju who is from this part should be embraced by all of us. We must all vote for Asiwaju in 2023.”

RELATED NEWS