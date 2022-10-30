.

In Asiwaju lies our trust – Ajimobi

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has inaugurated women support group for the election of the All Progressive Congress, APC’s, Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu known as ‘Akoni Obinrin’ (brave women) for Tinubu/Shettima.

Speaking at the inauguration on Friday, Governor Oyetola said the group led by his wife, has demonstrated capacity to mobilise women for economic advantage and the success of the state.

“The First Lady has led from the front, demonstrating foresight, creativity and unbridled passion to empower Osun women and launch them into our inclusive tendencies to earn their place in the annals of Osun history. This leadership trait has produced an army of women formidable in capacity, resilient in strategy and gallant in the delivery of set goals.

“It is this steely and effectual political platform that they offer to the Hope Renewed Tinubu/Shettima team to further transform Nigeria”, he said

Speaking, wife of former Oyo state governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, charged women to show great concern on who governs them, saying of all the presidential candidates, Asiwaju Tinubu’s antecedent is the most compelling, hence, the mobilisation of support for his ambition.

“Let us show interest in who governs us who becomes our local government chairman, our governor our president. Our focus should be on who we trust and who has the track record of performance. You will agree with me that among all the candidates we have today, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) towers above all, in terms of track record of performance. He is someone we trust, he is someone under whose presidency, women will thrive. Most importantly we should also put ourselves forward to ensure all our Apc candidates in the forthcoming election in 2023 win by giving them all our support. It will not be easy, but inch by inch, we will have our way, because success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts”, she said.

Earlier in her address, wife of Osun state governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, urged women to be part of history by ensuring that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged as Nigeria’s next president for the development of the country.

Her words: “We are at the cusp of history. Let us rise again and bring up that country we all yearn for. Let’s renew the hope in our children. Your engagements led to the unprecedented increase in the number of voters that turned out in the last election in the state. We can do this again. We must get into each house in this state and get every eligible voter to come out and do the needful. Let us mobilize every vote for the people that know the way, starting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all the way to every contestant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress. Like the saying goes, all politics are local. Let us play it real local.

“The 2023 election will trigger great and unprecedented positive change in the living standard of our people in Nigeria. Nation building is like pregnancy. Every woman knows that without the pain of the labour room, there is no joy of babies. Every development always always have some pains that go with it. This is why it is called development. From what we know, the pains are about to pass and the joy is about here. Let’s tell our people that nothing great happens until we leave our houses. So, the ball is in our court now. We should fan out and get every voter out there for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the others. We can do this!”

