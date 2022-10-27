….As Abiodun promises Ogun West in 2023

By Rotimi Ojomoyela & James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, to, as a matter of urgency, classify all federal roads in the State as an emergency.

Governor Oyebanji made the plea when he paid a working visit to the Director General of FERMA, Nurudeen Rafindadi, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said Ekiti people are eager to see the federal roads become motorable just as the Yuletide season approaches.

The Governor said: “I urge you to classify Ekiti roads under the emergency category. We need access so that investors will come. Please come to our aid. As it is now, we are cut off.”

Responding, Rafindadi said the agency had no excuse for not fixing Ekiti roads, given its economic advantage to the country as well as the fact it would constitute an embarrassment to the agency.

Rafindadi also suggested that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, should start factoring road maintenance into its distribution cost, stressing that road has become the only medium of distribution of Petroleum products across the country with attendant stress on the roads.

Abiodun promises Ogun West in 2023

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, assured indigenes and residents of Ogun West Senatorial District of more dividends of democracy, especially in the area of road construction, to ease the movement of people and goods in the area.

Abiodun said this while declaring open the Yewa/Awori Division Town Hall meeting on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and the 2023 Budget, held at Ilaro.

He said: “We cannot deny your pains, especially as it concerns mobility on some roads in this division. The major challenge about these roads is their ownership. Yewa/Awori Division hosts some of the major federal roads that traverse our state. That brings to the fore some of the challenges of our federal system.

“People who commute on the roads are not interested in the ownership structure of the roads. They geo-locate their pains, stress and strains at the location where these are felt – which is this state. This is understandable. Again, I plead for your continued patience, understanding and fortitude. Let me reassure you that we are equally anxious as you are to get these roads fixed.”

