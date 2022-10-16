By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The newly sworn-in Governor Abiodun Oyebanji pledged to make Ekiti, a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace and progress.

In his words, “ My vision is for Ekiti State to be a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace and progress. A land in which transformed people and communities can reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health and safety. A land of honour where integrity matters. For this vision to be actualised we need to focus on a roadmap to get there”

Governors at the swearing-in ceremony:

Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Sanwoolu,

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki

Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar

Also in attendance, Presidential Candidate of All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governors of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo and Ayodele Fayose, pioneer Chairman of APC and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande

In his address, Asiwaju Tinubu promised to support Oyebanii to succeed, adding that Ekiti would not regret voting Oyebani and APC.

“We are going to support Oyebanji to succeed, we would not allow him to fail. We are thanking you for not allowing the terminates to return to Ekiti State. APC will not disappoint you”