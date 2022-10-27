Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has nominated Mr Rufus Olaniran as Chairman of the state’s Internal Revenue Service, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday.

He said the nominee hailed from Okemesi- Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, Olaniran is a chartered Accountant and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

“He holds an HND in Accountancy from the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos (1992), and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife (2010),” he said.

Oyebode said his appointment is subject to confirmation by the State House of Assembly. (NAN)

