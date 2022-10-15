By Dapo Akinrefon

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, representing Ekiti State in the United Kingdom, Mr Julius Idowu, on Saturday, assured indigenes of Ekiti State both home and in the diaspora that the newly elected governor of the state, Biodun Oyebanji, would take the state to greater heights.

Idowu, in his congratulatory message, o the newly elected governor as he assumes office on Sunday, expressed satisfaction at the level of progress in the state, saying the new Governor would build on the progressive template of development of the outgoing governor and his predecessor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

He said: “Ekiti is very lucky to have BAO as the governor taking over from JKF, it is an enduring legacy of success for the state and I am sure our new governor will embark on impactful projects across the state.”

He also charged Ekiti indigenes in the diaspora to support governor Oyebanji’s administration, even as he appreciate the support of the state APC Chairman, Omotoso for giving his best to the party towards achieving the feat.

Also speaking, Secretary of the APC UK Ekiti caucus, Mr Ayokunle Agunbiade stated that there is need for the incoming governor to look inwards by injecting fresh blood into the new administration, adding that the deputy governor, Mrs. Mojisola Afuye is also a product of the progressive team that would impact the state positively.

Agunbiade said: “Mrs Mojisola Afuye, like the immediate past first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, is a woman of substance and vision and I believe she would replicate this by giving her support to the new governor.”

On his part, the Publicity Secretary of the Ekiti State caucus in UK, Tunde Ajisola, said going by the success recorded by the BAO team during the electioneering process,it is no doubt that Ekiti State is in good hands.

Meanwhile, the Chairman APC UK South West, Muyiwa Adesua, also urged the newly elected governor to reach out to indigenes of Ekiti State in the diaspora when appointing members of his cabinet as that would provide better opportunity for ‘an all- inclusive government’ in the state.

“We have indigenes of Ekiti State that are capable and also have the capacity to deliver and support the incoming government to build the state that we can all be proud of”, Adesua said.