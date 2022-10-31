…Minister of State for Transportation, Adegoroye hails new governor

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Monday, said God was kind to Ekiti State to have made Oyebanji the Governor, describing the incumbent Governor as a listening and pragmatic leader, who is well prepared to offer diligent and excellent service.

Fayose spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Monday during a courtesy visit to Governor Biodun Oyebanji, in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayose said he was in the office on a congratulatory visit to Governor Oyebanji who was inaugurated on October 16th, and to also express his condolences on the passing of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye.

Fayose who was received by Governor Oyebanji at the front of the Governor’s Office, urged Ekiti people to support the new administration so that he can improve the economic situation of the State and deliver on his promises to move the State forward.

He said Governor Oyebanji had started very well judging by some of the steps he had taken so far, adding that the support of the people is what is needed so he can do more.

The former Governor who said he was ready to offer his support and counsel at all time, maintained that the Governor needed good advice from well-meaning leaders and citizens of the state on the best way to move the state forward, in the face of global economic crisis.

“You are now the face of Ekiti, you need everybody to gather advice, you need good counselling, especially in a state where some people are looking for manners from above. I will continue to offer my advice, when we have observations we call you to tell you.

“Support this Governor, he’s not the Governor of APC, he’s not the Governor of PDP, though he contested under his party but he’s now the governor of Ekiti State. So, he needs all the support to succeed, and I know he shall succeed, because he has started very well.

“I am not here to play politics, I am a PDP man when it is time for election. I will fight you but right now you are the face of our State. You are the governor of our State. What I have seen of you is that you are a listening governor, you are well prepared to serve.”

Governor Oyebanji, who had earlier received the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, in his office, appreciated ex-Governor Fayose for the visit, describing it as historic.

He said the visit was a demonstration of the fact that the interest of Ekiti State is paramount regardless of political affiliation. “That is what by elder brother, former Governor Ayodele Fayose has demonstrated today. And we thank him for this.

“I will surely need his wise counsel. One good thing about Ex-Governor Fayose is that he is very frank and you will always know where he stands on any matter.

Earlier, Prince Adegoroye in his address had said he was in the Governor’s Office to felicitate with Governor Oyebanji on his inauguration as the Governor and identify with the government and people of Ekiti State in moving the State forward.

The Minister described Governor Oyebanji as a friend and brother, adding that he had been adequately prepared for the number job, having served the state in many capacities since 1999.

Meanwhile, the Governor presided over the inaugural meeting of the state executive council with a charge to members to place the interest of the state above personal and other interests”

