.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated legal icon and founder, Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), as he marked another birthday on Sunday.

Oyebanji, in a goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, congratulated Are Babalola for witnessing another year in good health and excellent spirit.

Oyebanji described Aare Babalola as a man who is truly blessed by God, who also devotes his time, energy and resources to improving the lives of many as well as bringing development to Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria in general.

The Governor commended Aare Babalola’s giant strides in the fields of education, medicine, agriculture and law and saluted his visionary leadership, patriotism and generosity of spirit, which made him a father figure to many.

“Baba Afe is not only blessed, but he has also deployed his God-given talents, knowledge and resources to improve the lives of many as well as bring development to our dear State and Nigeria in general.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I join other numerous admirers across the world to celebrate our highly revered leader on his special day and pray for God’s protection, divine health and nourishment as he continues to serve humanity”, the Governor added.

RELATED NEWS