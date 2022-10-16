.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

The new Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed Dr Habibat Adubiaro, as the Secretary to the State Government.

Oyebanji also appointed Mr Yinka Oyebode as the Chief Press Secretary.

These were contained in separate statements signed by the Head of Service, Mr Bamidele Agbede, on Sunday.

The appointments, according to Oyebanji are with immediate effect.

Adubiaro, a devoted Muslim, served as a Special Adviser under the first term of former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

She is presently the President of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria, Ekiti State Chapter.

Oyebode, a native of Ido Ile in Ekiti West Local Government Area Of Ekiti State, was appointed by Governor Kayode Fayemi in his first term as a Special Assistant on Media before being elevated to the position of Chief Press Secretary.

Fayemi appointed Oyebode into the same position in 2018 and served till the last day of the government before his reappointment by Oyebanji.

Also, Oyebanji has ordered the immediate closure of all government accounts until further notice.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Oyebanji directed all government accounting officers to comply with the directive in the interest of the state.