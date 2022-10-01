.

Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, North East, Major General Christopher Musa decorating Borno State Correspondent of Vanguard Media ltd, Mr Inusa Ndahi Marama with a Medal for his good reportage in the fight against Boko Haram in the region during the celebration of 62nd Independence Anniversary at Maimalari Military Cantonment, Maiduguri on Saturday.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Maj-Gen. Christopher Musa has decorated 83 officers and men of the Nigerian Army and other security personnel with medals in the Northeast.

According to him, the awardees are from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF and Navy, Police, Department of State Service (DSS), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), the Correctional Service, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Civil Defense and the Civilian JTF.

Also not left out in the Award were Borno State Correspondent of Vanguard Media limited, Mr. Inusa Ndahi Marama, among other Journalists who have demonstrated critical roles in their reportage towards the fight against terrorism in the region.

Musa disclosed this, yesterday (Saturday), at the medal parade ground to mark 62nd Independence Anniversary at the Maimalari Cantonment. Maiduguri, Borno state.

“Today we are celebrating our independence anniversary by honouring troops of OPHK, paramilitary, media and the civilians,” he said.

He added the troops and other security agencies are building a nation where peace and justice reign.

ALSO READ

Super Tucano Jets pound Boko Haram enclaves in Sambisa forest, kill 49 terrorists

He said that serving the fatherland with love, strength and faith; bounded by freedom in unity shall continue to conquer.

The commander, therefore, congratulated the medalists on the milestone of the independence anniversary.

According to him, the joint counter-terrorism operations are to end all forms of insecurity in the Northeast.

Besides, he added the operations are also to restore law and order, and extinguish all flames and acts of terrorism and criminality through kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

He added that the operations are being conducted in Sambisa Forest, the Tumbuktu triangle and the Mandara Mountains in protecting people’s lives and property.

On the rescue operations of troops, he said: “Over 60,300 communities and captives were liberated and rescued from the forest and Lake Chad region.

General Musa also used the opportunity to call on remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists to come out from their hideout and embrace the amnesty programme of the federal government which is aimed at rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant terrorists back into society.

RELATED NEWS