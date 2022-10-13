.Assures of their safety, shops for more

By Adesina Wahab

Ghana High Commission in Nigeria has said there are over 5,000 Nigerians studying in tertiary institutions in Ghana and has given the assurance of their welfare and safety in the country.

Officials of the high commission, Ghana Export Promotion Agency and the University of Ghana stated this while briefing the press in Lagos on the coming International Students Recruitment Fair slated for Lagos.

Nicolas Qyansah of the High Commission said the country would be happy to give access to Ghanaian education to more Nigerians.

“We realized that universities in Ghana come to Nigeria to recruit students but we are want to streamline that and before now, the High Commission had been involved in the recruitment of international students here in Nigeria as we started participating in the Lagos International Trade Fair in 2017.

“This year, we are bringing 16 universities from Ghana to Nigeria. They include public and private ones. Some of them offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses. We do a lot of collaboration and we have a seamless transition for Nigerian students going to study in Ghana,” he said.

Also speaking, Banda Abdallah, Deputy Director of GEPA, said the exercise is part of the broader mandate of the Authority to promote goods and services.

On the ease of securing necessary documents for intending students from Nigeria, Abdallah said the ECOWAS protocols allow free movement within the region and that intending students would only be given residence permit as soon as they have been registered as students.

An official of the University of Ghana, Yaw Dankuah, added that students from Nigeria would be able to enjoy quality education in the country.

He explained that Ghana is not taking advantage of the incessant strikes by university workers in Nigeria to come and poach students, but that societies benefit when they learn for each other, adding that there are also some foreign students in Nigeria.