The Zamfara State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general election, Dr. Dauda Lawal, on Saturday condemned an attack on the members of the party by thugs allegedly sponsored by the state government.

He described the attack as the height of lawlessness, brigandage, and provocation capable of heightening the tension in the state.

Lawal in a statement issued by the Dauda Lawal Media Centre in Gusau stressed that the PDP candidate and his entourage were attacked by armed to-the-teeth thugs, last night while entering the Zamfara state capital.

The statement read in parts: “We are in a critical time. Unfortunately, we found ourselves in this mess. We thought thuggery and hooliganism had become a thing of the past in the state, but it has been resurrected by the APC and state government.

“The Peoples’ Democratic Party has been known to be law-abiding, we are a party that strictly works and abide by the law of the state. That is the reason why we waited for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to lift the ban on the governorship campaign before organizing any politically related activity in Zamfara State.

“The PDP has fixed today October 15th as a day to receive thousands of APC decampees to the PDP as well to inaugurate the 2023 governorship Campaign Council.

“Our entourage was attacked on our way to Gusau, by thugs sponsored by the APC and the state governor. Many of our vehicles were smashed and burnt during the attack.

“Today, the thugs led by one Aliyu Alhazai Shinkafi, the former chairman of the Zamfara Anti-thuggery committee and Commandant of the Zamfara Road Traffic Agency (ZAROTA) attacked the residence of PDP gubernatorial candidate. Alhazai led thugs barricaded the road leading to Lawal’s residence and venue, setting parameter for the attack. In the renewed unprovoked attack, our campaign buses were vandalized and looted.

“We know the APC and the Matawalle-led government intends to unlawfully use force to stop our campaign activities across the Zamfara. The hooliganism we were not praying for has returned to the state. The issue is a source of concern”.

“Zamfara people were fed up with the All Progressive Congress (APC) and leadership style of governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle. A reason why the APC and the governor were tensed by the wide acceptance and popularity attracted by the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Dauda Lawal. Hence, they resorted to violence.

“We are appealing to the Inspector General of Police, Director General of Department of State Service, and all relevant security to intervene and stop the APC and Governor Matawalle from unlawfully using state apparatus and thugs to attack our campaign activities.

“Governor Matawalle is trying to stifle the electioneering activities of the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Dr. Dauda Lawal”.