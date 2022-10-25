.

.. commend Osesua for his efforts

By Paul Olayemi

The Secretary of the PETROLEUM Tanker Drivers, PTD, Warri zone, a branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG (NUPENG) Comrade Happy Tosan Mene on Monday urged the Federal Government to rehabilitate federal roads in the country, to ease transportation of petroleum products, adding that PTD members are dying.

Comrade Mene made the appeal in an interview with Newsmen in Sapele.

Mene said that the rehabilitation would reduce the unnecessary delay for their members who have continued to suffer untold hardship on Nigerian roads before getting products to their final destinations.

“Our roads has become unpassable and practical death traps to our members especially the Ekpoma-Auchi road where our drivers get involve in accidents everytime; the Benin Warri Highway is in deplorable condition, so is other roads.

“ We are pleading to Government to ensure that all these roads in bad state should be repaired now, to ease the movement of all vehicles not only ours but everybody plying the roads,” he said.

The zonal Secretary who could not hold back on the plight of the union members, describe the situation as pathetic saying that some drivers stay as long as two to three weeks in these long traffics “how will a driver be stuck in a traffic for weeks and sometimes months, Tanker Drivers are dying, if not for the PTD union national chairman, Comrade Lucky Osesua, who has taken it upon himself to always be there, drivers after exusting their allowances, would be begging for food by now.

“Since his emergence as the union national chairman he has done so much, caring for our members and checking on them when they are stuck in these traffic and providing extra allowances for them and making sure their welfare, are paramount.

He narrated how Com Osesua practically had to intervene at the Ologbo section of the Benin highway buying 10 trips of hardcore to mend the road with his own cash, saying that the national chairman is touched by the plight of the members.

He said they have done everything to draw the government attention to their plight yet the situation has not improved, “the national chairman Osesua and the leaders of this union are doing all they can, working day and night, to make sure there is no scarcity. If scarcity hits us with what Nigerians are going through, it will be hell”

Mene also urged the government to mend these roads as soon as possible insisting as a result of long stay in traffic their members are now becoming target of attack.

