By Joseph Erunke

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said contrary to some media reports, its appeal against the judgement of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, was effected before the strike was called off.

The president of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, reacting to the report, wondered why the action that took place weeks ago, was being made to look new.

Speaking on the telephone with Vanguard on Sunday, Prof. Osodeke insisted that the union filed appeal against the industrial court judgment before it suspended its eight- month long action against the federal government.

He said:”The story about our appeal is not news. We have done that long ago. They have even given part of the judgement. Some people will just go and carry old thing and start circulating. How is that news? There is nothing new in what they are reporting, it’s an old issue.”

There were reports earlier that the union has again filed an appeal seeking the nullification of the judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria which ruled that the lecturers must return to the classroom.

The reports quoted ASUU’s counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, as telling some reporters in Abuja on Saturday,that the union had filed an appeal challenging the industrial court order.

Recall that Justice Hamman Polycarp of the Industrial Court had on September 21, ordered the striking lecturers to go back to work.

