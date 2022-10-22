Uduaghan

Delta State Deputy Governor, Mr. Kingsley B. Otuaro’s has felicitated former govern of delta state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduanghan on his 68th birthday.

In a statement issued on Saturday on his verified Facebook page, Otuaro described the celebrant as a quintessential leader not only in delta state but nationwide.

He said Uduanghan , a former governor , is worth celebrating, having served delta state in many capacities.

According to Otuaro, the ex-governor is one of the few delta leaders who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state both as commissioner, SSG and Governor and left with impeccable records.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I join the government and good people of Delta State to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to H.E. Dr. Emmanuel Uduanghan on the occasion of his 68th birthday anniversary.

It is appropriate on this auspicious occasion to honor His Excellency for the significant role he played in the growth of our cherished state since, as it has been said, “He produced lots of beneficial influences in the state as a governor and political leader. he has written his name in gold.”

” In his capacity as governor, he also oversaw the administration of the state to enhance the quality of life for the people of the state while maintaining It is appropriate on this auspicious occasion to honor His Excellency for the significant role he played in the growth of our cherished state since, as it has been said.

“He produced lots of beneficial influences in the state as a governor and political leader. and cohesion.As I join your family, friends, and colleagues in congratulating your excellency on reaching a significant new milestone, I wish you a lifetime of continued good health, success, and happiness.” he said.