.. As Ogumu Empowers group members

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, foremost political support group, Otu-Onu-Uhu today Inaugurated their executives across the fourteen federal wards in Ika North East.

Speaking at the event, held at Boji Boji Agbor, Convener of the group, Hon. Promise Ogumu said Ika people are tired of the peoples Democratic Party hence the influx of new members to the APC on a daily basis.

Hon. Ogumu said the years of Dominance by the People’s Democratic in Ika and Delta in general ended the day Agege indicated interest to run for governor and was sealed further when he chose Osanebi as his running mate.

Ogumu advised members of the PDP to start preparing to dump the party and join the progressive family because after now, forms for new membership will be very scarce.

The Inaugurated Executive members pledged to take it upon themselves to collapse whatever structure is left of the PDP.

In a similar development, Hon. Ogumu today donated brand new bike and Cash gifts to members of the Otu-Onu-Uhu Political support group.

Explaining the rationale behind his decision, Ogumu said the gifts is to show appreciation to member’s of the group for their steadfastness and unflinching support for Agege and Osanebi.

Ogumu charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items, assured them that when elected, Agege and Osanebi will make Deltans very proud

