Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, middle, with Commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Integration, Olalekan Badmus with some of the beneficiaries displaying the cheque

…targets 4,000 beneficiaries

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has launched an N20million monthly social support scheme to tackle social vices, poverty and protect vulnerable citizens of the State.

The initiative which targets 4,000 beneficiaries, according to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, is aimed at widening its social inclusion net, empowering the less privileged and raise their standard of living.

Beneficiaries of the scheme are widows and elderly people who have been carefully selected from the State Operation Coordinating Unit (SOCU) document that was sponsored by the World Bank on poor and vulnerable households.

Flagging off the scheme at the Staff Development Centre, Abere, Osogbo, at the weekend, Governor Oyetola said his administration had injected huge capital inflow into various social protection initiatives while also collaborating with the Federal Government and the private sector to enhance the welfare and wellbeing of people of the State.

He said: “As part of our objective to give better life to the poor and the indigent, we have given social protection a pride of place, with over 14 social investment programmes targeted at elderly people, the youth, the poor, and school children.

“These expansive programmes and the attendant impact we have recorded have earned us awards from the eras of MDGs to that of SDGs and even prompted the Federal Government to send a delegation to understudy our State.

“All these initiatives are intended to bring all the strata of the society into the welfare net, banish hunger, terminate mystery, spread prosperity and stabilize the economy of the State”.

Speaking earlier, the State Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr Olalekan Badmus, said the Scheme was one of the several social intervention programmes being run by the state government aimed at bringing relief to the less privileged in the society.

“Since he got into office, our Governor has never left anyone in doubt about his unflinching commitment to the social wellbeing of the citizens. The achievement recorded in all our ongoing intervention programmes would not have been possible without his resolve and drive to bring happiness to the citizens particularly the vulnerable in the State.

“In this special Scheme, 4000 indigent people of Osun origin, comprising widows and the elderly are being supported on a monthly basis with a sum of twenty million naira on five thousand naira per beneficiary.

“It is our belief that with this initiative, and others before it, the government’s projection to create a meaningful world for our peace-loving people to live in would be possible in no distant time,” he added.

RELATED NEWS