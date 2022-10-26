Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Prince Yinusa Olalekan Akadiri of Oba-Ara Ruling House as the new Akinrun of Ikirun, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State.

His emergence followed majority votes in his favour at a meeting of Ikirun kingmakers held on November 19, 2021, where Akadiri polled six out of seven votes, beating 17 other candidates in the process.

The Akinrun stool became vacant on February 8, 2021, following the demise of Oba Rauf Adedeji who mounted the royal stool in 1991.

Announcing the appointment of the new Akinrun of Ikirun after Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting, Osun government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, also disclosed the appointment of nine other monarchs across the state including that of the Alabere of Abere, Prince Adefemi Mutalib.

It added, “Prince Adekoyejo Oyebamiji was announced as the new Oluwoye of Iwoye in Egbedore Local Government Area, following a unanimous decision in his favour by the kingmakers of Iwoye in a meeting held on October 18, 2022.

“The Iwoye stool became vacant on June 6th, 2020 as a result of the demise of Oba Abdul Rasheed Ademola Oyeweso.

“Prince Ademiju Kehinde was also announced as the new Arogbo of Irogbo-Ijesa in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, and Prince Atoyebi Waheed as the new Oniworu of Woru in Egbedore Area Council.

“Others are: Prince Taofeek Akande as Olukoyi of Ikoyi in Isokan South Local Council Development Area; Prince Adesina Ogunwusi as Atilade of Fasina in Ife Central Local Government Area; Prince Olaboye Matthew as Olu of Eyantanle of Ife North Local Government Area; Prince Obafemi Anthony as the Asominasi of Idominasi in Obokun Local Government Area; and Prince (Engr.) Oyedunmade Oluwabukola as the Alaje Olopon of Olopon Ajegunle Igangan Ijesa in Atakumosa East Central Local Council Development Area”.

The appointments, according to the statement, takes immediate effect.

