.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal hearing the suit filed by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as Governor-elect has indicated that it would sit on Saturdays and public holidays, as part of efforts to conclude the matter on time.

In it pre-hearing report delivered by the panel Chairman, Justice Tertsea Kume on Monday, he directed the parties in the matter to file the schedule of their witness in not less than 24 hours to the tribunal sitting.

According to the tribunal, all documentary evidence pleaded shall be taken from the bar and objection to them would be deferred to their final addresses, while the time agreed on by parties for the evidence of witnesses will be maintained.

His words: “The tribunal will commence sitting by 10 am from Monday to Friday and close for the day by 4 pm, except Friday when the tribunal will close proceeding by 1pm.

“The tribunal will also sit on Saturdays and public holidays depending on the exigency of the circumstances”.

Justice Kume then adjourned the commencement of the full hearing to October 26, 2022.