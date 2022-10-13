Osun Youth Wing of All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, held a solidarity rally for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The youths, in their thousands, marched and sang solidarity and victory songs to register their unalloyed support for the party and candidature of Tinubu.

This is even as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola reaffirmed his confidence in the judiciary to reclaim his mandate, saying there’s no doubting the fact that he won the election.

The youths began their mass solidarity rally from Ayetoro junction, marched through Igbonna market, Old Garage, Okefia, popular Olaiya Junction, Ogo-Oluwa to Onward area and terminated the solidarity movement at the Campaign Office of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

According to them, the solidarity rally was part of efforts to re-energise, reinforce and reawaken the consciousness in the youths, particularly loyalists of the party as general elections approach.

Addressing the youths shortly after the termination of the solidarity walk at the newly-built Ileri-Oluwa Campaign Office, Ogo-Oluwa Area, Governor Oyetola assured the people of the State of his absolute confidence in the judiciary to retrieve his stolen mandate.

Oyetola, who commended the youths for their courage, said that the outcome of the recently- conducted governorship election was a clear indication that he won the election and ever-committed to reclaim his mandate.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the state, particularly the loyalists of the party most importantly the Youth Wing for their continued support all along, just as he urged them to remain resolute and faithful in God as necessary steps had been taken within the ambit of the law to retrieve the mandate willingly given to him.