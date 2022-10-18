Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has described the ongoing reconstruction of the Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road as liberated communities located along the express road from economic hardship.

The monarch while leading 15 other monarchs from Iwo federal constituency to the site of the project to inspect alternative road being constructed at border of Osun-Oyo states on Tuesday, said the road is witnessing a turn round for the first time in over four decade.

“Reconstruction of this road will take our communities from isolation that it has been since the road went bad.

“This singular act has broken the jinx that has bedeviled our communities for long. This is a breakthrough since the 1970s that they did the road. We are happy that our people will not suffered again”, he said.

Addressing newsmen at boundary of Oyo and Osun State, the Managing Director, Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited, Engr Lanre Adeleke, while creating alternative route for motorists said that they have been mobilised to the road.

He explained that, “This is 91KM road been funded by Oyo and Osun governments under a collaborative effort called ‘Alternative Funding Approach.’ We will be involved in palliative measures to ease vehicular movement along this road.

“The two states have shown commitment, the contract has been awarded to our organization, so we are good to go. We are going to deliver the road in 18 months, which is the duration of the contract. By the time we are done with the construction of the road the time of movement between Ibadan and Iwo will be 25 minutes and from Iwo to Osogbo will be 23 minutes. What has been causing the motorist 2 hours and lately 5 hours. So the travel time will be reduced to about 50 minutes.”

The two state governments had pledged to deliver the 91kilometre Osogbo/Iwo/Ibadan roads awarded in September 2022 in April 2024. The two neighbouring states agreed to reconstruct 35.6 kilometres from Oyo state end and 55.4 kilometers Osun part to promote inter-trade relationships between them.

The Osun State Government awarded the 55.4km Osogbo (Dele Yes Sir Roundabout) – Iwo – Papa Village (Osun/Oyo Boundary) with Dualisation of 2.8km Dele Yes Sir Roundabout to Sawmill, Osogbo, at a contract sum of N11.3billion, while the Oyo State Government awarded the 35.6km Iwo Road Interchange (Ibadan) – Olodo Bridge – Lalupon – Papa Village (Oyo/Osun Boundary) at a contract sum of N12.5billion.